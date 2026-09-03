FSSAI flags ‘Wai Wai’ maker CG Foods, orders to stop production of ‘veg bhujia’: ‘Predated packaging, broken noodles’

Instant noodles brand 'Wai Wai' manufacturer CG Group India came under the scanner of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday as the agency directed the company to stop production of 'veg bhujia namkeen' following the detection of rule violations during an inspection.

The company has been directed to "discontinue the production of the Veg Bhujia Namkeen products without proper approvals and measures". (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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The food regulator, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), informed about the action against CG Foods India Pvt Ltd. It said that the FSSAI had initiated the enforcement action following "food safety violations".

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"FSSAI has initiated enforcement action against M/s CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd. following food safety violations. FSSAI remains committed to ensuring safe food and upholding food safety standards through strict enforcement," the post read.

Inspection, findings, and an order

An inspection was conducted at CG Foods India, Roopangarh, Ajmer, Rajasthan, to verify manufacturing and hygienic compliance, it informed.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the post, the unit was found "re-processing floor-collected, broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with using predated packaging dates." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the post, the unit was found "re-processing floor-collected, broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with using predated packaging dates." {{/usCountry}}

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"Unlicensed manufacturing of 'Wai-Wai MaMa' and 'Wai-Wai Mama Punte' bhujia variants was identified in direct violation of Section 31(1) of the FSS Act, 2006," FSSAI further said.

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Notably, the agency seized 32,107.2 kilograms of stock on-site, including loose and broken noodles. The regulator also collected samples for laboratory analysis.

"The inspection revealed several hygiene and documentation deficiencies, including inadequate pest-control records and other deficiencies relating to food hygiene and safety," it said.

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"Additionally, 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods were detained, and strict legal proceedings were initiated against the FBO," the FSSAI added.

The company has been directed to "discontinue the production of the Veg Bhujia Namkeen products without proper approvals and measures".

In addition, it warned of further regulatory action on the basis of laboratory analysis and inspection findings.

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Providing right information to consumers important: FSSAI CEO

Rajit Punhani, FSSAI CEO, on Thursday stressed on providing the right information to consumers about food products.

According to news agency PTI, addressing a health conference in Delhi, Punhani highlighted the authority's efforts to combine food-safety regulation with consumer education.

(with inputs from PTI)