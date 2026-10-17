FSSAI mulls stricter regulations for baby food, proposes ban on added sugar

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed banning the addition of fructose and sucrose in food products for infants up to six months of age, an official statement said on Saturday.

FSSAI focuses on science-based food standards, responsible product formulation and preventive nutrition, the ministry said. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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The aim is to strengthen nutritional safeguards for infants, according to the statement from the ministry of health and family welfare.

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'Aim to reduce early exposure to added sugars': FSSAI

Sharing the update on X, the FSSAI wrote, "FSSAI proposes strengthening infant nutrition standards by restricting the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age."

"The draft amendment aims to reduce early exposure to added sugars," it added.

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FSSAI's move for infant nutrition

{{^usCountry}} Food regulator FSSAI has published a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, proposing to "prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Food regulator FSSAI has published a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, proposing to "prohibit the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age". {{/usCountry}}

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The draft notification has been published for public consultation and the stakeholders can submit objections and suggestions within 60 days.

According to the ministry's statement, the draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, seeks to strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements.

The emphasis is on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life, it added.

Currently, the existing regulations prescribe comprehensive nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products, for children from birth up to 24 months of age.

"Under the current provisions, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose and/or fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits," the statement read.

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Now, the draft amendment proposes a specific restriction on the addition of sucrose and fructose in products intended for infants up to six months of age.

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The ministry noted that the proposed provision states that "sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months".

"The first six months of life represent a critical period for healthy growth and development, making appropriate nutrition particularly important. The proposed restriction seeks to ensure that infant nutrition products meet the nutritional needs of this age group without unnecessary addition of sucrose and fructose," the ministry said.

Public health efforts

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The move is also intended to support broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health challenges, it further noted.

"The initiative complements established public health recommendations promoting exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life," the ministry observed.

The proposed amendment seeks to support appropriate infant feeding practices.

It also encourages manufacturers to adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.

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"The proposed regulatory measure reflects FSSAI's continued focus on science-based food standards, responsible product formulation and preventive nutrition," the ministry stated.