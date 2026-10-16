'Food handlers with long nails, fungus on veggies': Top Delhi hotel operator gets FSSAI notice

AB Hotels Ltd, which operates a top hotel in New Delhi, is under scanner over food safety violations after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday reportedly issued a notice to it for failing to comply with food safety norms and hygiene requirements. Failure to comply may invite further action, including suspension of the FSSAI licence, the regulator warned. (Photo for representation). (Pexel)

The food regulator has directed the hotel operator to take immediate corrective measures.

"The FBO (food business operator) has been directed to take immediate corrective measures and submit a detailed action taken report with supporting documentary and photographic evidence wherever applicable," the FSSAI said in a post on Facebook.

Failure to comply may invite further action, including suspension of the FSSAI licence, it added.

Food safety lapses highlighted by FSSAI The FSSAI highlighted poor maintenance of premises and equipment which included rusted machinery, freezer leakage, and deficiencies in refrigeration, temperature monitoring, ventilation, flooring and lighting.

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The food regulator also noted inadequate cleaning and sanitisation, stagnant water, and problems with drainage and food waste. Deficiencies in pest control were recorded, with cockroach and fly activity observed.

It also pointed at inadequate food procurement and receiving checks, adding that fungal-affected and deteriorated fruits and vegetables were being received. There were also gaps in approved-vendor records and traceability.

Food handlers found working with long nails, no gloves and hairnets Cooking oil suitability checks were not carried out as required, the FSSAI said, adding that oils with Total Polar Compound (TPC) values of 31 and 24.4 were found in use in the NYC kitchen.

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The regulator flagged improper segregation of raw and cooked foods, vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, allergenic and non-allergenic foods, and food and non-food items.

Food handlers were found working without gloves and hairnets, wearing jewellery, and with long nails. The FSSAI licences were not prominently displayed, and deficiencies were recorded in compliance with licence conditions and coverage of food business activities.