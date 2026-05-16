New Delhi: In an unprecedented fuel conservation measure triggered by the prolonged geopolitical crisis in West Asia, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered mandatory virtual hearings on Mondays and Fridays during partial working days in June and July, while also permitting up to 50% of its registry staff to work from home for two days a week. The judges of the too court have also decided to carpool to reduce fuel consumption. Fuel-saving push reaches SC: Virtual hearings, WFH and carpooling ordered

The move, directed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant following a full court meeting on Friday morning, comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in global crude oil prices and India’s widening energy concerns following the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has entered its third month and disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

A circular issued by the Supreme Court secretary general Bharat Parashar on Friday said that all matters listed on “miscellaneous days” - Mondays, Fridays or such other days declared as miscellaneous days, as well as matters listed during the court’s partial working days, “shall be heard by video-conferencing only”.

The circular said that the registry had been directed to ensure stable video-conferencing facilities and timely technical assistance “so as to avoid any inconvenience to the Hon’ble Court”.

In another significant symbolic gesture, the circular also recorded that the judges of the apex court had “unanimously resolved to encourage car-pooling arrangements amongst themselves” to ensure “optimum utilization of fuel”.

The court has additionally allowed up to 50% of staff in each branch or section of the registry to work from home for up to two days a week. Registrars have been asked to prepare weekly rosters while ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the court administration.

The circular clarified that staff permitted to work remotely must remain available on phone and be prepared to report to office whenever required. It also empowered concerned registrars to restrict or modify work-from-home arrangements if they found the system ineffective for essential work.

The Supreme Court’s decision mirrors the Union government’s broader appeal for fuel conservation amid mounting pressure on India’s import bill due to rising crude prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this week urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, use public transport, adopt carpooling and revive work-from-home practices wherever possible.

Addressing concerns over the energy situation earlier this week, the government had reiterated the Prime Minister’s call to make every possible effort to conserve energy in daily lives.

India on Friday also raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre- the first retail fuel price hike in four years, as state-run oil marketing companies sought to offset losses caused by soaring crude prices.

The Reserve Bank of India had already indicated that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could force the government to eventually pass on higher fuel costs to consumers. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently said that if the crisis “continues for a longer period, it is only a matter of time before the government passes on some of the price increases”.

India imports more than 80% of its crude oil requirements, making it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in West Asian supply routes. The country’s merchandise trade deficit widened sharply in April as crude import costs surged amid the conflict.

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