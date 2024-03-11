 ‘Full of negativity’: PM calls out INDIA bloc at Dwarka Expressway inauguration | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Full of negativity': PM Modi calls out INDIA bloc at Dwarka Expressway inauguration

‘Full of negativity’: PM Modi calls out INDIA bloc at Dwarka Expressway inauguration

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 03:06 PM IST

Only the Congress-led opposition alliance has ‘issues’ with development projects, the prime minister said.

Inaugurating the Haryana leg of the Dwarka Expressway, prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc, saying that the Congress-led alliance only believes in ‘negativity.’ 

**EDS; SCREENSHOT VIA PMINDIA WEBSITE** Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launch of various natoinal highway proejcts, in Gurugram, Monday, March 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS; SCREENSHOT VIA PMINDIA WEBSITE** Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during launch of various natoinal highway proejcts, in Gurugram, Monday, March 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

“Only the Congress and its arrogant alliance are facing the biggest problem with these development works worth lakhs of crores of rupees being done in the country. They are not able to sleep. That's why they are saying that Modi is doing work worth lakhs of crores of rupees because of elections. The country has changed so much in 10 years, but the views of Congress and its friends have not changed. The number of their vision is still the same – all negative,” PM Modi said in Gurugram.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held in April-May and will see him seek a third consecutive term, the prime minister has been inaugurating a slew of projects across the country. The INDIA coalition, on the other hand, is a union of more than two dozen opposition parties, including Congress, the principal opposition party, and has been formed to deny the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a third straight term at the Centre.

Dwarka Expressway

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway is 19-km-long and has been constructed at an estimated cost of around 4100 crore. The section comprises two packages – the former covers 19.2 km between Delhi-Haryana border and Basai Rail-Over-Bridge (ROB), while the second one covers 8.7 km from Basai ROB and Kheri Daula.

The Expressway will offer direct connectivity between Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the Gurugram Bypass, in addition to improving traffic flow and easing congestion between the two cities on the National Highway (NH)-48.

 

 

 

 

 

