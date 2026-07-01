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    Viksit Bharat G Ram G Act rollout today: Full list of new state-wise daily wage rates

    Viksit Bharat G Ram G Act: Effective July 1, the revised VB-G RAM G wage structure for rural workers raises national average daily wages to 327.4.

    Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 10:22 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    The Centre has notified revised wage rates under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 — also known as ‘VB-G RAM G’ — with the new rates coming into effect from Wednesday, July 1, coinciding with the nationwide commencement of the Act.

    File: Farmers sprinkle fertiliser over crops on the outskirts of Amritsar. (AFP)
    File: Farmers sprinkle fertiliser over crops on the outskirts of Amritsar. (AFP)

    The revised wage structure introduces a 300 per day interim base wage, ensuring that no worker under the programme receives less than 300 daily. The government said the move is aimed at raising rural incomes, reducing wage disparities between states and strengthening livelihood security.

    "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our Government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reach every poor family. The commencement of the VB-G RAM G Act is a historic step towards building a Viksit Bharat through prosperous villages," a PIB release quoted as saying Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister for rural development and agriculture & farmers welfare.

    He added, "Along with expanding the employment guarantee to 125 days, we have ensured better wages for rural workers. The largest increase has been provided to States where wages were historically lower, so that those who need the greatest support benefit the most."

    According to the government, wage rates have been increased across all 34 states, Union Territories and wage regions, with the national average wage rising from 298.8 per day under MGNREGA to 327.4 per day under VB-G RAM G - an increase of 28.6 per day.

    The average increase in wages across the country is over 10 per cent, the Centre said.

    Full list of revised VB-G RAM G wage rates (from July 1, 2026)

    State/UT Revised daily wage (?)

    Andhra Pradesh 307

    Arunachal Pradesh 300

    Assam 300

    Bihar 300

    Chhattisgarh 300

    Goa 406

    Gujarat 316

    Haryana 409

    Himachal Pradesh 328

    Jammu & Kashmir 329

    Jharkhand 300

    Karnataka 349

    Kerala 401

    Ladakh 300

    Madhya Pradesh 300

    Maharashtra 312

    Manipur 300

    Meghalaya 300

    Mizoram 300

    Nagaland 300

    Odisha 300

    Punjab 336

    Rajasthan 308

    Sikkim 450 (High Altitude Gram Panchayats)

    Tamil Nadu 336

    Telangana 307

    Tripura 300

    Uttar Pradesh 300

    Uttarakhand 300

    West Bengal 300

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands 300

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 300

    Lakshadweep 300

    Puducherry 300

    The government said 21 states and administrative units that earlier had wages below 300 have now been brought up to the new benchmark. Before the revision, the lowest notified wage under the rural employment programme was 241 per day.

    "The revised wage structure has been designed to ensure that the greatest gains accrue to States that historically had lower wage rates," the Centre said.

    Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland recorded the highest percentage increase, at nearly 24.5 per cent, while significant hikes were also announced for states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

    States that already had higher wage rates also received upward revisions. After the notification, Haryana ( 409), Goa ( 406), Kerala (Rs401) and Sikkim's high altitude gram panchayats ( 450) have crossed the 400 per day mark.

    The government said the revised rates were calculated through a "transparent and objective methodology" combining annual indexation with the newly introduced interim base wage.

    The VB-G RAM G Act expands guaranteed wage employment to 125 days for every eligible rural household. The Centre said the combination of longer employment guarantee and higher wages will boost rural purchasing power, strengthen incomes and support creation of rural assets.

    "This historic wage revision will strengthen rural livelihoods, increase purchasing power and accelerate inclusive development across rural India," Chouhan said.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More

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