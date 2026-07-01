₹980-crore investment to transform Haryana Police infra, says DGP

Haryana Police have been embarking on its biggest-ever transformation with an investment of nearly ₹980 crore to modernise and strengthen infrastructure, improve capabilities and performance of police force, director general of police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said on Tuesday. A dedicated artificial intelligence cell is being established to support crime prevention, investigation, predictive policing and data-driven decision-making. (HT Photo for representation)

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula, the DGP said that under the leadership of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Police are being transformed into a modern, technology-driven, professionally trained and people-centric force capable of meeting emerging security challenges.

Singhal said approximately ₹750 crore has been earmarked for police modernisation in next two years, while ongoing infrastructure projects and other approved schemes will take the total investment to around ₹980 crore.

The funds will support 237 infrastructure projects across the state, including new police lines, housing, community centres and other essential facilities.

Calling it the largest infrastructure development programme in the history of Haryana Police, he said the modernisation roadmap has been aligned with the state’s Vision-2030 and Vision-2047 goals and is being regularly reviewed by the CM.

Singhal said that besides the ₹750 crore allocated by the state government, the Union ministry of home affairs has sanctioned nearly ₹120 crore for upgrading forensic science laboratories, cybercrime laboratories, communication systems and modern policing equipment.

He said Haryana also expects to receive an additional ₹100–200 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund to strengthen women’s safety through projects such as Pink PCR vehicles, dedicated digital platforms for working women and other gender-focused initiatives.

“Several initiatives launched by Haryana Police have already emerged as national best practices and are being replicated by other states. The objective is not just to introduce new schemes but to create a modern policing ecosystem that is technology-enabled, responsive, transparent and future-ready,” the DGP said.

‘Smart policing to guide future law enforcement’

The DGP said Haryana Police are implementing the Prime Minister’s vision of SMART Policing (strict but sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, and techno-savvy and trained).

He said SMART policing is not merely a slogan but a comprehensive framework that encompasses better training, professional conduct, technology-enabled policing, scientific investigation, improved public service delivery and continuous capacity building.

He said apart from several innovative initiatives that are now being emulated by other states, work is also progressing on an ATM monitoring system, a comprehensive annual narcotics control plan, recruitment reforms and further strengthening of the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) through advanced technology and specialised resources.

‘AI, cybercrime to define next phase of policing’

Highlighting future priorities, the DGP said Haryana Police have been investing heavily in cyber policing and artificial intelligence.

A dedicated artificial intelligence cell is being established to support crime prevention, investigation, predictive policing and data-driven decision-making. He said Haryana Police have also introduced the e-Zero FIR system, under which 28 e-Zero FIRs have already been registered.

The state receives nearly 5,000 cyber fraud complaints involving transactions above ₹1 lakh every year, making cyber policing one of the department’s highest priorities.

‘ATS being strengthened’

The DGP said Haryana’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS) is being developed in accordance with Union ministry of home affairs guidelines to deal effectively with terrorism and organised crime.

He said the ATS will focus on prevention, rapid operational response and professional investigation. Singhal said organised crime is evolving rapidly with international extortion networks and technology-enabled criminal activities presenting new challenges.

“In the past six months, Haryana Police have solved several serious crimes within 24 hours, brought back 22 wanted criminals from abroad, and initiated extradition proceedings against another six to seven fugitives,” the DGP said.

‘Welfare of police personnel remains top priority’

The DGP said the welfare of police personnel has remained his foremost priority since assuming charge as DGP nearly six months ago.

He said several welfare initiatives, including the Shagun Scheme, hostel facilities, and programmes for mental health and stress management, have been introduced to improve the quality of life of police personnel and their families. The objective, he said, is to ensure better working conditions, improved health and greater dignity for the force.