G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, say sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, sources said. The G20 Summit, which will be held in New Delhi over the coming weekend, will be attended by most of the top leaders of the world. PM Modi with Bangladesh Prime MInister Sheikh Hasina.

On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US. On September 9, in addition to the G20 Summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. On the next day, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

Hasina is likely to be accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed during her trip to India to attend the G20 summit, reports indicated. Hasina will be inaugurating a rail link with Tripura and the second unit of the Rampal power plant along with PM Modi, virtually from Delhi at functions on the sideline of the G20 meeting.

She will also sign several agreements including a deal which will facilitate a Rupee-Taka card for citizens of both countries to pay in local currency instead of in dollars while travelling to the other.

