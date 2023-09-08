News / India News / G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, say sources

G20 Summit: PM Modi to hold over 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders, say sources

ByShishir Gupta
Sep 08, 2023 10:23 AM IST

On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, sources said. The G20 Summit, which will be held in New Delhi over the coming weekend, will be attended by most of the top leaders of the world.

PM Modi with Bangladesh Prime MInister Sheikh Hasina.
PM Modi with Bangladesh Prime MInister Sheikh Hasina.

On September 8, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US. On September 9, in addition to the G20 Summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. On the next day, PM Modi will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, the sources said.

Hasina is likely to be accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed during her trip to India to attend the G20 summit, reports indicated. Hasina will be inaugurating a rail link with Tripura and the second unit of the Rampal power plant along with PM Modi, virtually from Delhi at functions on the sideline of the G20 meeting.

She will also sign several agreements including a deal which will facilitate a Rupee-Taka card for citizens of both countries to pay in local currency instead of in dollars while travelling to the other.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out