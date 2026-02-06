Pathanamthitta , A gangster and his associate were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a spa employee at Thiruvalla here for refusing to pay them money, police said on Friday. Gangster, aide held for sexually assaulting spa employee in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

The arrested person was identified as Subin Alexander, along with one of his gang members, they said.

According to police, Alexander is involved in multiple criminal cases and has earlier faced action under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act .

Thiruvalla police said Alexander and his gang members had been threatening the spa owner and employees, demanding money. As they refused to comply, Alexander and five of his aides allegedly reached the spa on February 1.

Police said one of the accused threatened a woman employee with a knife, took her to a room, and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The gang members also allegedly misbehaved with other employees at the spa and took money from the office, police said.

After a case was registered, Alexander and his associates went into hiding.

On Thursday, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police tracked Alexander to Kuttapuzha and arrested him.

Jiju TR, Deputy DP, Thiruvalla, told PTI that there are six accused in the case and two have been arrested so far.

"The search is on for the remaining four accused, and they will be tracked down soon. A detailed probe is underway, and we have recovered some crucial evidence," he said.

CCTV visuals showing the gang misbehaving with spa employees have appeared on television channels.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who hails from the district, said she was shocked after learning about the incident.

"There should be strict action against such criminals. The visuals were shocking. Such incidents should not happen again," she told reporters.

