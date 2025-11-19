Gangster Anmol Bishnoi deported from US; set to arrive in India today

Anmol Bishnoi — the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, and one of India’s most-wanted organised crime fugitives — has been deported from the US, marking a major breakthrough for Indian agencies pursuing him in multiple high-profile cases. Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi is wanted for the murder of Baba Siddiqui.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed the family of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique on Tuesday that Bishnoi was “removed” from American soil. A screenshot of the DHS communication stated: “This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025.”

Bishnoi is believed to be on a plane back to India and is expected to land in Delhi on Wednesday.

Bishnoi, a native of Punjab’s Fazilka district, was on the run since fleeing India on a forged passport in 2021.

Investigators say he first travelled to Nepal before moving through Dubai and Kenya and eventually reaching the US, where he was last publicly seen at an event in Bakersfield, California in April 2023. His arrest earlier this year set in motion the deportation process that concluded on Tuesday.

HT learns that the US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement took Bishnoi into custody for his fake passport, and that he was lodged in Pottawattamie County jail , Iowa.

Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan, a former lawmaker from the Congress, told HT: “After learning that Anmol Bishnoi was in the United States, we registered as victims of crime (commissioned by him as per Mumbai police) with various departments of the United States. We used to get regular notifications from them relating to Anmol Bishnoi, and on 18th of November we were informed by the [US] federal government that they have removed the offender from their land.”

“We want the Mumbai Police to arrest and question him to find the motive behind my father’s killing and also in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol is an Indian citizen so he should be brought back to India. He is a threat to society,” Zeeshan stated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared Anmol Bishnoi ‘most wanted’ and announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information that could lead to his capture.

Bishnoi faces at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024.

He is also wanted for the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024 — an attack investigators say was carried out at the behest of the Bishnoi network. His role in the May 2022 killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala remains one of the most significant cases against him, with agencies alleging he coordinated the plot while operating from abroad.

Along with Anmol, his brother Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are also accused in the Moosewala murder case.

A senior NIA official said on condition of anonymity that Bishnoi functioned as Lawrence Bishnoi’s principal overseas agent, directing extortion rackets, issuing threats and coordinating assignments through encrypted channels.

“His presence abroad helped the syndicate build links with criminal groups across West Asia, East Africa and North America. With his deportation confirmed, we are now preparing to take his formal custody,” this officer added.

NIA has claimed Anmol Bishnoi, along with Goldy Brar , who is believed to be based somewhere in the US, raised funds to carry out terror or criminal activities by smuggling of drugs, weapons, widespread extortion and targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers, and businessmen.

The duo is also believed to be in constant touch with pro-Khalistan elements based in Canada, the US, Nepal, Pakistan and other countries.

Bishnoi is named as accused along with his brother in NIA’s March 24, 2023, charge sheet, which deals with the activities of their gang and larger involvement with pro-Khalistan groups. The charge sheet states that he along with Darmanjot Kahlon alias Darman Singh “handles from the US, the gang’s finance deals and logistics”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too is probing the gang’s activities under prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The NIA officer cited above said Bishnoi’s return could also unlock crucial details about the Bishnoi syndicate’s global operations and reshape several ongoing terror, murder and extortion investigations.