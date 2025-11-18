Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother wanted in Baba Siddique case, to be deported to India

NEW DELHI: Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of India’s most-wanted organised crime fugitives, has been removed from the United States and is being brought to India, people familiar with the matter said. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had given a contract to Zeeshan Akhtar (left in pic) and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder.

Anmol is expected to land in New Delhi on Wednesday, a person aware of the matter said, hours after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed the family of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, who was shot dead in Bandra on October 12, 2024, that Anmol had been removed from American soil.

“This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025,” the email said. Siddique’s family released a screenshot of the email.

Anmol, a native of Punjab’s Fazilka district, had been on the run since fleeing India on a forged passport. Investigators said he exited India via Nepal before moving through Dubai and Kenya and eventually reaching the US. He was detained in November last year that set in motion the deportation process that concluded on Tuesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) counts Anmol Bishnoi among India’s ‘most wanted’ and had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Officials said Anmol faces at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan’s office building in Bandra East on October 12. He was shot by three armed assailants and sustained three bullet injuries.

Shortly after the incident, a social media post was uploaded by Shubham Lonkar, a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the murder. More than two dozen people have been arrested in this case.

Anmol is also wanted for the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024 — an attack that investigators suspected was carried out at the behest of the Bishnoi network. His role in the May 2022 killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala remains one of the most significant cases against him, with agencies alleging he coordinated the plot while operating from abroad.

A senior NIA official said that Anmol functioned as Lawrence Bishnoi’s principal overseas handler, directing extortion rackets, issuing threats and coordinating assignments through encrypted channels.

“His presence abroad helped the syndicate build links with criminal groups across West Asia, East Africa and North America. With his deportation confirmed, we are now preparing to take his formal custody,” he said, asking not to be named.

His return will also unlock crucial details about the Bishnoi syndicate’s global operations and reshape several ongoing terror, murder and extortion probes,” he said, asking not to be named.