Who is Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother who was detained in US

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been detained in the United States, officials in Indian probe agencies familiar with the development said on Monday. Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was running the gang’s activities along with Goldy Brar and was operating from the US.

The Indian officials, however, said they don’t have any official confirmation as of now. “We have learnt from our sources that Anmol Bishnoi, who was running the gang’s activities along with Goldy Brar and was operating from the US," said an officer on a condition of anonymity.

Anmol Bishnoi's arrest marks a significant development amid reports around the growing international reach of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal gang, which is believed to be behind the recent killing of late NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is a part of Lawrence's global criminal syndicate, which is functional despite his being in jail.

It marks the second major detention of wanted gangsters - after Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla’s detention in Canada late last month.

The Mumbai police are reportedly working on sending an extradition request for Anmol Bishnoi to the US.

Earlier, the Mumbai police issued a lookout circular against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence on April 14 after he claimed responsibility for the incident on social media.

Investigations have revealed that Anmol Bishnoi was also involved in NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder. He was in touch with Baba's shooters over Snapchat.

Anmol Bishnoi, who is also known as ‘Bhanu’, was also involved in ordering a hit on singer Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is also closely associated with the pro-Khalistan groups including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and agencies believe that Anmol Bishnoi and Goldy Brar run those operations as well.