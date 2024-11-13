Menu Explore
'Killed 25 women': UP teacher gets death, rape threats from 'Lawrence Bishnoi gang'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected of killing NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, is lodged in a jail in Gujarat.

A dance teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district has lodged a police complaint alleging that she had been getting rape and death threats from man who claims to be the member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Basti: The man used several phone numbers to call her. (Representational)
Basti: The man used several phone numbers to call her. (Representational)

The woman said the man identified himself as a member of the dreaded gang. He has been threatening the woman for several days.

She said in the complaint that the man claimed he had "raped and killed 25 women and that she would be his next victim".

The woman is a popular dance teacher in Basti's Kotwali area. She also shares dance tutorials on YouTube.

The man used several phone numbers to call her.

"We have received a complaint from the dance teacher regarding the threats. Preliminary investigation into the matter is underway," a senior police officer told PTI.

Bishnoi, who is suspected of killing NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, is lodged in a jail in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena's Haryana in-charge, Vikram Singh, has filed an online complaint with cyber police that he received a threatening call from a person who claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He claims that the caller, who identified himself as Rohit Godara, demanded a share in his business, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by Vikram Singh, he received a WhatsApp call from a UK number on November 11 at around 3 pm in which the caller said that he was a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked him for a share in his business.

"They gave one day's time and threatened that if I don't give a share in my business, they will kill me," Yadav said in his complaint.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
