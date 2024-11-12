Salman Khan threat case: 24-year-old budding songwriter arrested for demanding 5 crore in Lawrence Bishnoi's name

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a budding songwriter for allegedly sending threatening messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding ₹5 crore from him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an official said. (Also Read: Salman gets another threat, ₹5 cr demand; sender claims to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother) Actor Salman Khan has received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the past.(PTI)

Arrest made in recent threat case

Sohail Pasha, held from Raichur in Karnataka, wanted a song written by him to become famous and used this ploy for the purpose, police claimed. The WhatsApp helpline of Mumbai traffic police on November 7 received multiple messages stating that the sender was a member of the Bishnoi gang, and Salman Khan would be killed if he did not pay ₹5 crore. They would also kill the writer of the song Main Sikandar Hun, the sender warned.

What happened

The crime branch of Mumbai Police tracked down the mobile number from which the messages had come to Raichur. Accordingly, a team was sent to Karnataka and Vyankatesh Narayan, who owned the number, was interrogated, the official said. But Narayan's mobile phone had no Internet facility, he said. Police then found that his phone had received a WhatsApp installation OTP.

Narayan told police that on November 3, a stranger approached him in a marketplace and asked if he could have Narayan's phone for making a call. Probe revealed that the man had installed WhatsApp on his own mobile by using Narayan's mobile number to obtain an OTP, the official said. The crime branch team then zeroed in on Pasha at Manavi village near Raichur.

He turned out to be the writer of Main Sikandar Hun song mentioned in the threat, the official said, adding that he wanted to make the song famous and hence used this ploy of including it in a threat message to a famous person. Pasha was brought to Mumbai and handed over to Worli police for further probe, the official said. The traffic police helpline has received at least four threat messages for Salman Khan in the recent months.