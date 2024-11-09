Mumbai: The traffic police received another threatening message targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan and a lyricist on Thursday, demanding ₹5 crores and issuing death threats. The message, sent to the traffic helpline’s WhatsApp number, claimed association with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Another threat message for Salman Khan

The sender threatened to “eliminate” the lyricist of the song ‘Main Sikandar Hoon’ and warned that anyone assisting Khan would “face consequences,” while taunting that the actor could use his influence to protect the lyricist.

Following standard protocol, the traffic control room alerted senior officials, leading to a case registration at Worli police station. A team has left for Karnataka after tracing the number, police said.

This incident follows Wednesday’s detention of Bhika Ram Bishnoi in Karnataka for sending similar threats. Bishnoi had demanded ₹5 crores from Khan, insisting the actor either apologise at a Bishnoi community temple or pay the sum by November 5.

Upon arrest, Bishnoi remained defiant, stating, “I had no regrets for going to jail as I was doing for the Bishnoi community.” He revealed his admiration for Lawrence Bishnoi, describing him as an idol, and explained the demanded money was intended for temple construction.

The 32-year-old insisted that Khan “had never apologised for his acts” and supported Lawrence Bishnoi’s actions.

These threats follow a pattern of intimidation. Previously, police arrested a jobless Bandra resident for demanding ₹2 crores from Khan and Zeeshan Siddique. In another incident, they apprehended a Jamshedpur vegetable vendor who warned, “Don’t take it lightly; if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan’s condition will be worse than Baba Siddique.”

The threats have escalated beyond messages. Suspected gang members fired shots outside Khan’s Bandra residence in April, and approximately 15 individuals conducted surveillance of his Panvel farmhouse and his travel routes between properties.