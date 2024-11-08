Amid death threats, Salman Khan shoots for Sikandar with 4-layer security cover, daily screenings

Salman Khan continues to face security concerns after receiving a fresh threat, but he remains focused on his work. He is currently filming for his upcoming film, Sikandar, in Hyderabad, under a fortified four-tier security arrangement. The film's makers have intensified safety measures to ensure the actor's protection. Also read: Fresh threat targets Salman Khan as police helpline receives ₹5 crore ransom demand Salman Khan will soon leave for Dubai for a live show.

Beefed up security

According to Midday, Salman is shooting at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace Hotel, and a part of the property has been cordoned off, with access granted only to the film’s team.

“There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress. While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team. Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks. The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” said a source.

It is being reported that Salman has government-authorised security, which includes NSG commandos and police personnel.

According to the insider, Salman has a four-tier security system. “This includes the private security detail, consisting of ex-paramilitary personnel, that has been hired. Then there is the team hand-picked by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera, and the cover that has been granted by the Hyderabad police and Mumbai police. In all, the superstar is accompanied by a 50-to-70-member security personnel,” added the source.

He is in Hyderabad to shoot songs with Rashmika Mandanna following which he will head to Dubai for his Da-Bangg Reloaded show.

Salman gets fifth threat

Salman Khan received a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang late Thursday night, sparking fresh security concerns. The message reportedly received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room around midnight, warned of severe consequences for a songwriter over a song that allegedly links the actor with the jailed gangster.

This was the fifth threat message directed at the actor in recent weeks. Over recent months, Salman has faced multiple threats, prompting heightened security measures around him. The Mumbai Police is treating the incident seriously as it works to ensure Salman Khan’s safety and investigate the source and motive behind the message.

Earlier on November 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message against Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive.