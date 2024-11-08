Man who threatened Salman Khan considers Lawrence Bishnoi his idol: Report

The man who allegedly threatened Salman Khan demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore while claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang told the police that he has no regret about going to jail for the Bishnoi community. Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique after the latter's death.(PTI)

The man, Bhika Ram Bishnoi, was arrested in Karnataka. The Mumbai police claimed that he has no regrets about going to jail, reported ANI.

According to the agency, the man was interrogated by Worli police. He told them that Lawrence Bishnoi was his idol. He said he would have constructed a temple for the Bishnoi community had he received a ₹5 crore ransom from Salman Khan.

The Worli police told ANI that he used to watch Lawrence Bishnoi's videos regularly and was proud of what the gangster was doing for the Bishnoi community from inside the jail.

He said that Salman Khan never apologized for hit-and-run and black buck cases.

The accused stated that whatever Lawrence Bishnoi is doing is right and that he has no regrets about going to jail since he is going to jail for the Bishnoi community.

The 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, officials said.

Earlier this week, the Mumbai traffic police received a message on WhatsApp saying Salman Khan must go to "our temple" and apologize or give ₹5 crore if he wants to live.

"If he does not do so, we will kill him, our gang is still active," the message added.

This was the second death threat Salman Khan received in a week.

In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of ₹2 crore was demanded from the actor.

Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened to kill Salman Khan over the Blackbuck case.

Blackbucks are considered sacred among the Bishnoi community.

Last month, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai. A social media post later claimed he was killed because of his proximity to Salman Khan.

With inputs from ANI