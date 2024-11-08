32-year-old man arrested for threatening Salman Khan

A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested in Haveri for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan, police said. According to Mumbai police, Bikaram had reportedly sent a message to the Worli traffic control room in Mumbai last week, threatening to harm the actor (File photo)

Haveri superintendent of police Anshukumar said: “We responded to Mumbai police’s request, taking Bikaram into custody from his rented residence in Haveri town on Wednesday morning. Later that night, we handed him over to Mumbai police.”

He further said that Bikaram had been staying in Haveri for about a month and a half, living in Goudara Oni along with other workers from northern India. He allegedly worked under a contractor in various trades including carpentry, electrical work, tile installation, and iron grill making. At the time of his arrest, he was working on a window grill assignment, Anshukumar said.

According to Mumbai police, Bikaram had reportedly sent a message to the Worli traffic control room in Mumbai last week, threatening to harm the actor. Claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bikaram had allegedly demanded the actor to apologise at a Bishnoi temple or pay ₹5 crore. He identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi’s “brother” and alluded to the gang’s ongoing activities despite Bishnoi’s imprisonment, the police said.

Anshukumar said that the Mumbai police had traced Bikaram’s location using his mobile number and alerted Haveri authorities. “Once we received the message, we used local informants and tracked down Bikaram within Haveri town,” he said, adding that the police identified work areas where people from northern India were active, leading to his location and eventual detention.