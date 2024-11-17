Baba Siddique murder case: 24th accused arrested from Punjab

Mumbai: In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, the Mumbai Police on Saturday apprehended 22-year-old Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill from Fazilka in Punjab, a town located just 11 kilometres from the Pakistan border. Gill is the 24th individual to be arrested in connection with the high-profile case and is alleged to have provided logistical support to the accused shooters. Authorities have confirmed Gill’s association with the incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. *EDS: FILE IMAGE** Mumbai: In this file photo, Baba Siddique addresses a gathering after joining NCP (Ajit Pawar), in Mumbai. NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night, officials said. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_12_2024_000464A)(PTI)

The murder of the 66-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader occurred on October 12 near the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar.

Gill, a resident of Pacca Chishti village in Fazilka, was detained through a coordinated effort between the Mumbai Crime Branch and Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). “Preliminary investigations reveal the arrested accused is an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and provided logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddique,” said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gill has been brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and will be presented before the Mumbai Holiday Court on Sunday.

Key arrests and breakthroughs

The police achieved a major breakthrough in the case on November 10, with the arrest of Shivkumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district. Gautam, who had been on the run since October 12, was captured while attempting to flee to Nepal.

According to police sources, Gautam meticulously planned his escape after the shooting, discarding his clothes, Aadhaar card, and weapon before returning to the crime scene 20 minutes later to evade suspicion.

Gill’s name surfaced during the interrogation of other suspects. “After confirming his location in Punjab, we arrested him with the assistance of local police. His interrogation is expected to provide crucial insights into the gang’s activities and his role in the crime,” said an investigating officer.

Ongoing investigations

So far, the Mumbai Police have arrested 24 individuals, including Anurag Kashyap, brother of another alleged shooter, Dharmaraj Kashyap. Kashyap is accused of sheltering Gautam post the murder.

The masterminds behind the murder, Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar, remain absconding. Police sources revealed that some of the arrested suspects have provided information about Lonkar’s whereabouts.

Anti-Gangster Task Force Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban lauded the collaborative efforts of the Mumbai and Punjab Police. “This arrest highlights the efficient coordination between multiple agencies in tackling organised crime,” he said.

The Mumbai Police continue to investigate the case, which has exposed deep connections between local criminal networks and interstate gangs.