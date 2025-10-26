Bishnoi gang member deported from US, arrested in Delhi

New Delhi : A member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested at Delhi airport after being deported from the United States, officials said on Saturday. Lakhvinder Kumar, a fugitive gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Kumar, who had an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, was deported from the United States on Saturday. (PTI)

Lakhvinder Kumar, a fugitive gangster of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, was deported by the US in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kumar, who had an Interpol Red Notice issued against him, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi by the Haryana Police on Saturday, officials said.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said that the Haryana Police had registered multiple cases against Lakhvinder Kumar, including ones related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempt to murder.

“Earlier, the CBI got the Red Notice published against Lakhvinder Kumar through Interpol on October 26, 2024 on the request of Haryana Police. The subject was deported from the USA and arrived in India on October 25, 2025. He was taken into custody by a team of Haryana Police at Delhi airport,” according to the statement.