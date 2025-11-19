How is Anmol Bishnoi linked to Baba Siddique murder, Salman Khan house firing and Moosewala killing

One of India's most-wanted organised crime fugitives and the young brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, is being deported to India from the United States, and he is linked to several high-profile cases, including NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home. According to officials, Anmol Bishnoi is facing at least 18 criminal cases in India. (File photo)

Anmol is expected to land in New Delhi on Wednesday, HT reported earlier, hours after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed Siddique's family that Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother had been removed from America.

Anmol Bishnoi, a native of Punjab's Fazilka district, is wanted in several high-profile cases. He had been on the run since fleeing India via Nepal on a forged passport. He then moved through Dubai and Kenya before arriving in the US.

Last year, Anmol was detained by US authorities, following which the deportation process began.

Anmol Bishnoi is counted among India's "most wanted" by the National Investigation Agency, which had also placed a reward of ₹10 lakh or information resulting in his arrest.

How many cases is Anmol Bishnoi wanted in India?

According to officials, Anmol Bishnoi is facing at least 18 criminal cases in India. Among these are the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra home, and the killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala.

How is Anmol Bishnoi linked to these cases?

Baba Siddique murder: The NCP leader was shot dead by three armed assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East on October 12 last year. Shubham Lonkar, a suspected member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post shortly after the incident.

Siddique's son Zeeshan said that Anmol had been named in the former Maharashtra minister's murder, adding that he should be brought back to India, interrogated and arrested. Zeeshan termed Anmol as a "threat to society". He told HT that the Siddiques registered as a victim family in the US after learning that the criminal was present in the States.

Zeeshan added that the family used to receive regular notifications about Anmol, as a part of which, he was informed by the federal government of America that he had been removed from the US as of November 18.

Salman Khan home firing: Anmol Bishnoi is also a wanted accused in the case relating to a firing outside the Bollywood actor's Bandra residence in April 2024. The attack is suspected to have been carried out at the Bishnoi network's behest.

Moosewala murder: Anmol Bishnoi's role in the May 2022 murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala remains one of the most major cases against him. A Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) had in 2023 said that Anmol is a conspirator in the Moosewala murder and that he had fled India using a fake passport just a few weeks before the killing.

According to the SIT chargesheet, Anmol was part of the conspiracy to kill Moosewala from the beginning and had arranged support before fleeing the country, one of HT's earlier reports stated.

Punjab Police accused Anmol of providing logistical support to Siddique's killers, including guns.

Key operator of global crime syndicate

Last year, Anmol Bishnoi also emerged as the key operator of the global criminal syndicate, working behind the scenes, managing businesses and activities of his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

As per the Punjab police dossier that was accessed by HT in November 2024, Anmol Bishnoi looks after the extortion cartel and also oversees the investment of the Bishnoi gang's money in businesses outside India.

Additionally, the extortion cartel reportedly had assets running into thousands of crores. Anmol has also made investments in sports clubs, especially those related to kabaddi, and has benami real estate in India and abroad.

Anmol Bishnoi also worked closely with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, with Lawrence Bishnoi as their boss.

The first case against Anmol was registered under the Arms Act in 2012, when Lawrence's younger brother was just 15 years old.