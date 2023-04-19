Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol spotted partying with Punjabi singers in US

The younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, who is an absconding accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case, was spotted at a wedding reception in Bakersfield, California, along with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann on Sunday. A video grab of Punjabi singer Sharry Mann performing with absconding gangster Anmol Bishnoi (centre) dancing at a wedding reception at Bakersfield, California, on Sunday. (Twitter)

The video footage of the singers performing with Anmol standing next to them is being widely shared on social media.

Anmol Bishnoi, alias Bhanu, is on the list of notorious gangsters prepared by the Union home ministry recently. He has been chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is reportedly hiding in the US.

However, the two videos suggest that despite being on red corner notice of Interpol, the gangster is roaming freely in the United States.

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the Moosewala murder said that Anmol is a conspirator in the case and had fled India using a fake passport a few months before the murder. The SIT chargesheet said that he was part of the conspiracy since the start and arranged support before leaving the country.

On May 29 last year, six shooters shot Moosewala dead when he along with his cousin and a friend was driving a jeep to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10 km from his native village of Moosa.

A video grab of Punjabi singer Karan Aujla performing with absconding gangster Anmol Bishnoi in the background. (Twitter)

Singers Aujla, Mann say were unaware of Anmol’s presence

Both singers Aujla and Mann have issued statements to say that they were not aware of Anmols’s presence at the event. The statements of the singers have confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

In a social media post, Aujla said: “I didn’t think I needed to but after seeing so many posts and messages, I just want to clarify about an event on Sunday in Bakersfield, CA. As an artiste myself and Sharry Maan bai were booked to perform for a reception show as requested by our common friend. As an artist, we are not aware who is attending or invited to the wedding shows we are booked for, hence why I prefer not to do many wedding shows at all. It has been brought to my attention that a questionable individual was in the background of videos of me and Sharry bai performing. I was not aware of whom that may be until I saw these posts and messages. As an artiste, I focus on my performance and leave the shows, I don’t notice each and every person as there are many people around. I would also like to state, there were many cameras and phones constantly recording, and usually are where I am. I would never knowingly attend or associate myself with anything as such. Please, as a humble request, don’t involve me in these things. As an artiste, you are already going through many things as you all know now, and it would be a humble request not to complicate things more. Hope this clarifies the matter.”

In his clarification, Sharry Mann said: “As an artiste, I am asked to perform at venues for a wide range of different types of people. Recently, I had also performed in Bakersfield, California, alongside Karan Aujla. My team who handles my bookings don’t always have an opportunity to check or enquire too much about who is booking me and what their family dynamics or even social reputations are. We simply ask what songs, duration of the performance and if a live band is needed.”

“At the end of the day, this is a business and just like any other business we simply deliver to the clients. I hope you understand there are always a lot of fingers ready to be pointed at artistes like myself in this industry and I have accepted that years ago,” he added.

Matter will be raised with authorities: Mansa SSP

When contacted, Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said the extradition process to bring the remaining accused in the Moosewala murder case is ongoing. “We are in touch with authorities to trace the remaining people. The fresh developments will be investigated and raised with the authorities concerned at all levels,” he added.

