Wanted gangster Himanshu Bhau in US immigration custody, faces multiple murder cases in India

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau, who is wanted in India in connection with murder and extortion casesm is currently in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to officials.

Himanshu Bhau, 26, was hiding in Canada for over two years.

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The US government’s online detainee locator lists two Indian-born men – Himanshu Sigroha and Neeraj Kaushik – as being in ICE custody at the Henderson Detention Center at 18 East Basic Road in Henderson, Nevada, outside Las Vegas. Their cases are handled by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in Las Vegas.

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Bhau, 26, was hiding in Canada for over two years. He has been involved in several cases of gang war, extortion, assault and murder in Delhi and Punjab, officials said.

The gangster, who is originally from Rohtak, fled India in 2022 after his name cropped up in three murder cases, which had taken place within a short span of 25 days, according to an earlier HT report. According to Delhi Police, Bhau fled to Dubai and towards Portugal before relocating to the US.

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