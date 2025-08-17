‘Bhau gang’ takes responsibility for firing at Elvish Yadav's house, cites his promotion of betting apps: Report

A social media post has reportedly claimed that gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria are behind the shooting outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence in Sector 56 on Sunday morning. The shooting incident outside Elvish Yadav's house took place between 5:30 and 6am, according to the police.(File and PTI)

According to media reports, the post carried a graphic with two guns, and the text "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020", and claimed that the shooting was carried out because of Elvish Yadav's promotion of illegal betting apps.

"Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert [sic]," the post on Instagram read, as per an India Today report.

HT, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the post. A search for the username displayed on the post did not yield any results.

Notably, a gangster allegedly linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, had earlier this week taken responsibility for gunning down a close aide of Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazilpuria. Gangster Sunil Sardhaniya, believed to be operating from abroad, claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Shooting at Elvish Yadav's house



Three bike-borne unidentified men allegedly fired multiple rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence on Sunday morning.

The incident took place between 5:30 and 6am, according to the police. No injuries were reported.

The Bigg Boss 2023 winner, who resides on the second floor of the building, was not in Gurugram at the time of the incident. The firing was targeted at the floors below his flat, according to a police officer.

“Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. Around 25–30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible,” Elvish Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, said.