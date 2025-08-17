Firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram home, no injuries reported

His father, Ram Avtar Yadav, was at home at the time of the incident. “Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. Around 25–30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible,” he said, adding that the police administration is doing its job well.
Teams from the Sector 56 police station and crime units arrived at the spot. Forensic experts collected bullet casings from the site, and CCTV footage from the locality is being analysed.
“Multiple teams have been deployed to identify the suspects. We are working on several leads. Strict action will be taken against those involved,” a senior Gurugram police officer said.