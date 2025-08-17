‘Attackers visible in CCTV’: Elvish Yadav's father after firing at Gurugram home

YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's residence was attacked during the early hours of today when three masked individuals opened fire at the building in Gurugram's Sector 57. “Elvish was not at home when the attack happened. He is away for work,” his father said.(Screen grab from X/@PTI_News)

Yadav's caretaker and family members, including his father, Ram Avtar Yadav, were present during the attack.

Yadav's father claimed that three miscreants fired around 25 to 30 rounds at their residence in Gurugram. “I was asleep when it occurred,” he added. “The police administration is doing its job well. We believe the police are working properly,” he told PTI.

When asked about whether he saw the miscreants, he said that in the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible.

“Elvish was not at home when the attack happened. He is away for work,” he said, further affirming that Elvish had not received any threat before the attack.

The incident that took place at around 5.30 am, left shattered glass, a damaged ceiling, and other marks in his residence, that were caused by the gunfire, reported ANI. There are no casualties reported.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR will shortly be filed based on the family’s complaint.

Also read: Multiple gunshots fired outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

Yadav and his family reside on the second and third floors of the building. According to police, the bullets struck both the ground and first floors of the property.

Elvish Yadav has made headlines for varied reasons over the years, a recent one being the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at "rave" parties. He had been arrested by Noida Police in March last year in relation to this case.

In May, the Allahabad High Court reportedly rejected Elvish Yadav's petition challenging the chargesheet and subsequent criminal proceedings in connection with the snake venom case. The Supreme Court later granted an interim stay on legal proceedings.

(With inputs from news agencies)