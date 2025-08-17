Multiple gunshots fired outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence

Three masked men opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, with multiple rounds discharged, news agency ANI reported, citing police. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav

The incident occurred at around 5.30 am in Sector 57.

“More than a dozen rounds were fired. Elvish Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing,” ANI quoted Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police, as saying.

The YouTuber is currently outside Haryana. Visuals shared by ANI showed shattered glass, a damaged ceiling, and other marks caused by the gunfire.

Visuals from Elvish Yadav's residence

Yadav resides on the second and third floors of the building. His caretaker and some family members were present during the incident, but no one was injured.

Police quickly arrived at the spot, gathered forensic samples, and began reviewing CCTV footage from the locality. Officials said legal proceedings are being initiated, and a detailed investigation will move forward once the family files a formal complaint.

A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR will shortly be filed based on the family’s complaint.

The assailants unleashed over two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s residence before escaping. According to police, the bullets struck both the ground and first floors of the property.

A relative, cited by PTI, said that Elvish had not received any threats before the attack and is presently outside Haryana.

The police added that an investigation is currently in progress.

Elvish Yadav faces ongoing trial in snake venom case

A case is going on against Yadav concerning the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at so-called "rave" parties attended by both Indians and foreigners. In May, the Allahabad High Court rejected Elvish Yadav's petition challenging the chargesheet and subsequent criminal proceedings in connection with the snake venom case.

Representing Yadav, senior advocate Navin Sinha and lawyer Nipun Singh argued that the complainant who lodged the FIR lacked the authority to do so under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The defence further stated that Yadav had not been present at the party in Noida where the alleged incident occurred, nor was anything recovered from him. He had been arrested by Noida Police in March last year in relation to the case.

Yadav's lawyers also contended that no snakes, narcotics, or psychotropic substances were seized from him, and that no direct link had been established between him and the other accused.