First CCTV footage shows assault on Huma Qureshi's cousin before murder | Video

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi following a dispute over a bike parking in the Bhogal area on Thursday. Two accused have been arrested in the case, Delhi Police said on Friday. The first CCTV footage has emerged after Huma Qureshi's cousin's murder in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo/representational)

A day after the incident, a CCTV footage has emerged of the violence assault which allegedly led to the murder of Asif Qureshi in southeast Delhi's Bhogal area on Thursday.

Disclaimer: The video is disturbing in nature. Viewer discretion is advised

42-year-old Asif Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi, was murdered at around 10:30 pm on August 7 over the issue of parking of a scooter belonging to the accused, a Delhi Police statement said.

Two teenagers have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

The footage showed some unknown attackers attacking Qureshi in the presence of several onlookers. During the altercation, one of the accused attacked the victim with a sharp pointed object on the victim's chest, which led to his death. The crime unfolded in the presence of several onlookers, who tried to intervene. However, Asif Qureshi succummed to his injuries.

The two accused have been identified as Ujjwal, 19, and Gautam, 18, who have been apprehended, according to the Delhi Police. The police have registered an FIR Number 233/25 under Sections 103(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).