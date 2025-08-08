Actor Huma Qureshi's cousin killed in Delhi' Nizamuddin over parking dispute, 2 arrested: Report

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin Asif Qureshi, 42, was allegedly murdered on late Thursday night in Delhi's Nizamuddin area over dispute on a parking space, reported NDTV. The incident reportedly happened on late Thursday night in the national capital's Nizamuddin area. (Representational Photo/HT)

The Delhi police have arrested two accused and seized a murder weapon as well.

At around 11 pm on Thursday, Asif reportedly asked two men to park their two-wheeler away from the entrance of his home, leading to a verbal confrontation between them, that later turned physical. The two men then allegedly killed Asif.

Describing the incident, Huma Qureshi's father and Asif's uncle Saleem Qureshi said, “Two men parked a scooter in front of the house. Asif asked them to move it aside and not block the entrance. This led to a verbal altercation that turned physical. They (accused) were two, together they killed my nephew,” reported NDTV.

Asif ran a chicken business in the national capital. According to his wife Sainaz Qureshi, the neighbours had allegedly fought with him previously as well over the parking issue.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.