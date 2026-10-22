Gangster who claimed responsibility in Tiger Shroff firing case named wanted accused

Gangster Anil Pandit, who had claimed responsibility for the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been named as a wanted accused in the case, police told a court on Thursday as it remanded four arrested persons to police custody till October 26.

The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions, and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who is said to be operating from the US, had allegedly claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on Shroff in a social media post.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also read: The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions, and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court.

Deep Dive Who is Anil Pandit in the Tiger Shroff firing case? Police named Anil Pandit, described as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as a wanted accused. They said the firing was carried out on his instructions after he claimed responsibility in a social media post. What role did the four newly arrested accused allegedly play in the Tiger Shroff firing? Police said Kunal and Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds in Amritsar on Pandit's instructions. Radha and Babita allegedly took the weapon to Mumbai and handed it to other conspirators. How long were the four accused remanded to police custody? A court remanded Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita to police custody until October 26. Police sought custody to investigate their alleged participation in the conspiracy.

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Thursday produced Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both hailing from Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh, before the Esplanade Magistrate's court here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions, and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The firing on Shroff was carried out at Pandit's instructions, and he has been named as a wanted accused in the case, the police told the court. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The investigators sought police custody of the four arrested accused, stating that they had actively participated in the conspiracy with those held earlier in the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

These four accused had supplied a weapon to the shooters, the police said.

Also read: Tiger Shroff firing: Two women among four accused sent to police custody till Oct 26

Kunal and Sumit collected a pistol and 20 rounds from Amritsar on Anil Pandit's instructions, while Radha and Babita travelled to Mumbai and handed over the weapon to other conspirators, the police said.

Defence lawyers Ajinkya Mirgul and Satyavrat Joshi opposed the demand for custody, arguing that there was no material against these four accused and they had been arrested on mere suspicion.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the four accused in police custody till October 26.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At least two men fired shots at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before fleeing on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Also read: Tiger Shroff firing suspect left Bihar two years ago, worked as a cook, bike-taxi driver: Police

The motorcycle was later found abandoned in suburban Andheri.

Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested a total of 10 persons so far.

On Wednesday, the court remanded Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana to police custody till October 31.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: After attack on Tiger Shroff, Maharashtra govt cracks down on bike taxis