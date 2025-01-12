Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gautam Adani announces 65,000 crore investment for projects in Chhattisgarh

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 02:10 PM IST

Gautam Adani met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday and announced an investment of ₹65,000 crore in the state.

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday called on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and announced an investment of 65,000 crore in the Adani Group's energy and cement projects in the state, officials said.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(PTI)
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.(PTI)

Adani met Sai at the latter's official residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, a statement issued by the state's public relations department said.

During the meeting, Adani announced a planned investment of 60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba and Raigarh in the state. This expansion will enhance Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW, the statement said.

Additionally, the Adani Group chairman also committed 5,000 crore for the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state, it said.

On the advice of the CM, Adani also assured the state government of a 10,000 crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development and tourism under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and beyond from the Adani Group, the statement said.

The meeting also explored potential collaborations in manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres as well as a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, it said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On