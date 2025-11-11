The Movement for Gender and Sexual Plurality (MGSP), a non-profit organisation advocating for minority groups by gender and sexual orientation, on Monday issued a strong condemnation of the alleged brutal assault of a transgender person by a group of assailants on October 30. Gender rights group condemns assault of B’luru transgender

The statement from the MGSP said that the victim— identified only by the name Sukanya, was allegedly abducted and subsequently subject to a “shocking display of cruelty” on October 30. According to the statement, she was allegedly beaten severely with rods and sticks and had her head forcibly shaved— in an act the statement termed an attempt “to erase her gender identity”.

At a press meet held by the non-profit on Monday, MGSP co-chairperson Vaishali N Byali said, “It was only because of the timely intervention of activists and community leaders that her life was saved.”

She also alleged a pattern of similar attacks in Doddaballapur, Vijayapura, Mysuru and Kalaburagi in recent years, and emphasised the need for stringent action to prevent future occurences.

Human rights activist and MGSP member Rajesh Srinivas urged the government to ensure both justice and protection for Sukanya.

He called for an independent and transparent investigation and for coordination between the Karnataka Police, the Women and Child Development Department, and organisations working for gender minorities.

Srinivas also emphasized the need to foster greater economic and social support for transgender persons, including “access to employment, entrepreneurship, and safe housing” at the administrative level.