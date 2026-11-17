The prime suspect in the murder of his 34-year-old neighbour, whom he allegedly shot dead during an argument in Indirapuri, Loni, Ghaziabad, on the night of November 14, surrendered before the police and released videos confessing to the crime, officers said on Tuesday. An FIR was subsequently registered, and five members of the accused family were arrested on November 15. (HT sourced (Screengrab))

The police said the prime suspect, identified as Prashant Panchal, 26, had been absconding since the incident, while five other named suspects were arrested on November 15. Several police teams were searching for him in Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand, officers said.

“However, he arrived at the Loni Border police station late on Monday evening and surrendered before the police. He also recorded a video of his surrender and released another video confessing to the crime. He was taken into custody for detailed questioning. Both videos went viral,” Amardeep Maurya, ACP of the Ankur Vihar circle, told HT.

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In one of the videos, the prime suspect is seen approaching the police at the police station and telling them that he wishes to surrender in connection with the incident.

“I’m the same person involved in the recent incident. On November 15, a man was urinating outside our house, and he attacked my father when he objected to his act. My father called me, and I went there to talk to the man, but he attacked and tried to hit me with a pistol, and my finger got injured. I snatched his pistol and ran towards my house and locked the main gate. In the meantime, the man and his relatives arrived and almost broke the gate to attack us. I took the step to save my family, and I am willing to get punished for the crime,” the man said in the second video, which went viral on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

ACP Maurya confirmed to HT that the man seen in the videos was the prime suspect.

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On the night of November 14, an argument broke out after 25-year-old Aman Kumar allegedly urinated near his neighbour’s residence. Aman was then beaten up by his neighbours, who also allegedly used casteist slurs against him, according to a copy of the first information report (FIR) seen by HT.

When Aman told his family about the incident, his sister, Puja Kumar, and friend Amit Kumar decided to visit their neighbours to discuss the matter. Prashant then shot Puja, while the other suspects, who are his family members, also assaulted Amit.

An FIR was subsequently registered, and five members of the accused family were arrested on November 15.

“The prime suspect who surrendered at the police station has been formally arrested for murder and under relevant sections. In all, six people have been arrested in the case so far, and the investigation is on,” the ACP added.

The victim’s family registered an FIR on November 15 against seven people, including a minor girl, under sections 191(2) (rioting), 103(2) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts endangering life and personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR also invokes provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“The role of the minor girl, aged about 15 years, is being investigated,” the ACP added.