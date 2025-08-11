Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Ghaziabad resident beaten by society staff over water supply issue

HT News Desk
Aug 11, 2025 03:32 pm IST

The incident, caught on CCTV, took place at the Saya Gold Avenue society on Sunday.

A resident of a high-rise housing complex in Ghaziabad was beaten by a staff member during an argument over water shortage.

A first information report has been filed by Rahul Arora, the resident of Saya Gold highrise.(Sourced)

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the resident talking to the maintenance staff. However, the discussion soon turned into an argument and the two started shouting at each other.

The resident is then seen pushing the staff member, who then punched him in the face and kept hitting him as several others tried to break up the fight. After being separated, the resident again charges at the staff member, grabbing his shirt as the scuffle resumes. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

According to Abhishek Srivastava, ACP Indirapuram, a first information report (FIR) has been filed by Rahul Arora, the resident of Saya Gold highrise.

The FIR names Lavanya Tayal, Ravikant, and three other unidentified persons. They have been booked under sections 191(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 324(4) of BNS.

Tayal has been detained for questioning by the police and will soon be formally arrested, according to Srivastava.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from a high-rise in Greater Noida West, where four staff members of at Eco Village 1 society were arrested for allegedly assaulting residents during a dispute over a late power cut.

Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media, showing guards and other staffers thrashing the residents with rods.

“The security guards, supervisors, and other staff of the high-rise turned violent and assaulted the residents with rods. Later, the police were alerted and the injured residents were rushed to a hospital,” Sheshmani Singh, a resident of Eco Village 1, had said.

