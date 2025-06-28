Four highrise staffers arrested for assaulting residents in Gr Noida

Four staff members of a highrise in Greater Noida West were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting residents during a dispute on power cut late Thursday night, police said. A screengrab from a video of the alleged assault recorded on a mobile phone. (HT Photo)

Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media, showing guards and other staffers thrashing the residents with rods. Police said the incident took place at Eco Village 1 society.

The arrested people are Ravindra Singh, 33, head of electricity; Sohit Singh, security guard; Sachin Singh, 27, head of fire safety; and Vipin Kasana, 27, head of security.

“Late Thursday night, the electricity supply in the society was disrupted. Between midnight and 1am, when power was restored, the electricity remained interrupted in six towers of the society. When residents approached the maintenance office near Gate Number 1 to raise the issue, a dispute broke out,” Sheshmani Singh, a resident of Eco Village 1, said.

“The security guards, supervisors, and other staff of the highrise turned violent and assaulted the residents with rods. Later, the police were alerted and the injured residents were rushed to a hospital,” Singh added.

Devidatt (single name), a resident of A2 tower in Eco Village 1 sustained a fracture in the leg while three others were also injured.

Diksha Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), central Noida, said, “We have arrested four suspects, who said they were triggered after residents allegedly tried to overpower them.”

Bisrakh police registered a case of assault and intentional insult under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Friday and further investigation is underway.

When contacted, Manu Tyagi, the maintenance head of the highrise, did not respond to HT’s attempts to reach out for a comment on the matter.