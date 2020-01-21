e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
‘Giving birth to children like animals harmful for country’: UP Shia Waqf Board chairman

india Updated: Jan 21, 2020 08:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi.(ANI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi has said that giving birth to more children like “animals” is harmful to the country.

“Some people believe that childbirth is a natural process and should not be interfered with. To give birth to more children like animals is harmful to society and country. It will be good for the country if a law is implemented for population control,” Rizvi told news agency ANI on Monday.

His remarks came days after Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a policy should be in place to deal with the problem of population.

“I had only said the population growth is a problem as well as a resource. So a required policy should be drafted. This policy will decide how many kids one should have,” Bhagwat said at a meeting on Sunday.

On the role of the RSS, the ideological parent of the ruling BJP, in the construction of a Ram temple following the Supreme Court judgement, Bhagwat said it would have no involvement once a trust was established for the purpose by the Centre.

Addressing the meeting at the Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday, the RSS chief had stated that his organisation will support any law that calls for two children only.

