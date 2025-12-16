Global issues, terrorism, Gaza feature in India-Jordan talks

India and Jordan on Monday focused on ways to bolster cooperation in areas ranging from trade and investment to defence and security, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding Jordanian King Abdullah II’s role in countering terrorism and extremism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein at the Husseiniya Palace in Amman on Monday. (@narendramodi X)

Modi arrived in Jordan on the first leg of a three-nation tour that will also take him to Ethiopia and Oman. This is the first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan after 37 years, and coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Modi was received at the airport in Amman by his Jordanian counterpart Jafar Hassan and given a ceremonial welcome.

King Abdullah and Modi later held talks at Al Husseiniya Palace, and their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in a wide range of spheres. They also held talks on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza.

“Held productive discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II in Amman. His personal commitment towards vibrant India-Jordan relations is noteworthy,” Modi said on social media.

Both leaders reaffirmed their united stand against terrorism. “We have a shared and clear stance against terrorism,” Modi said, noting that under King Abdullah’s leadership, Jordan has given a strategic message to the world on countering terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

King Abdullah conveyed strong support for India’s fight against terrorism and condemned all forms of terror.

Modi also pointed to King Abdullah’s active role in the Gaza crisis and said: “We all wish for peace and stability in the region.”

Both leaders reiterated the importance of restoring peace and stability in the region, and Modi reaffirmed India’s support for efforts to achieve durable peace.

Both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in fields such as trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, fertilisers, IT and digital technologies, critical minerals, infrastructure, health, pharmaceuticals, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties, the external affairs ministry said.

Noting that India is Jordan’s third largest trading partner, Modi proposed the two sides should aim to enhance trade to $5 billion over the next five years. He also called for collaboration between Jordan’s digital payment system and India’s United Payments Interface(UPI).

Jordan is an important supplier of fertilisers to India, and companies from both sides are in discussions for substantive investments in Jordan to meet the growing demand for phosphatic fertiliser in India, the external affairs ministry said.

The two sides finalised memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure, and culture, and a twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora.

The talks were followed by a banquet dinner hosted by King Abdullah. Modi invited King Abdullah to visit India, which he accepted.