Gnani AI, one of the start-ups the government picked to build sovereign foundational AI models under its India AI Mission, on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government to train 1,000 engineering and science students in voice AI and agentic AI engineering. Gnani will also give students access to its AI models, platforms, development tools and computing resources. (@GnaniAi)

The MoU was signed with the state’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at the Bangalore Tech Summit 2026.

Under the Karnataka programme, students will take modules on multilingual speech recognition, text-to-speech, language models, conversational AI, prompt engineering, API integration, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and multi-agent systems. The training will be hands-on, with graded labs and capstone projects in which students build and deploy multilingual voice agents and AI agents for enterprise use.

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Gnani will also give students access to its AI models, platforms, development tools and computing resources. Instructor-led sessions, teaching assistants and mentorship from the company’s engineers will support the programme.

“We are committed to nurturing future-ready talent through hands-on learning in Voice AI and Agentic AI,” said Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Gnani AI.

“Through access to our AI platforms, tools and technical mentorship, we hope to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements”, he said.

Founded in 2016, Gnani was selected after the IT ministry reviewed more than 500 proposals in the India AI mission. As part of the mission, the company has launched Inya VoiceOS, which it calls India’s first 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice foundational AI model. PM Narendra Modi formally unveiled it at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi in February.

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The model processes and generates speech directly, without the usual speech-to-text or text-to-speech layers. Gnani said a larger speech-to-speech model, called Warp, is now in development. Also under the mission, the company has launched Evon, a 30-billion-parameter large language model. Gnani says Evon is more accurate than much larger models on MILU, a benchmark for Indic-language understanding; that claim has not been independently verified.

Separately, Gnani has released two models outside the mission.

Prisma v3.0, a speech-to-text model trained on Indian telephone audio and heavily code-mixed speech, handles nine Indian languages and Indian English in a single model. Timbre v3.0 is a text-to-speech model that lets users direct how expressive the voice sounds, for uses ranging from customer calls to audiobooks and video voiceovers.