Goa moves bill to allow factories to employ women for night shifts

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:45 IST

The Government of Goa has tabled an amendment Bill to the Goa Factories Act, to remove legal impediments and allow women to work on night shifts, between 7 pm and 6 am.

When passed, the Goa Factories (Amendment) Bill, tabled by Minister for Factories and Boiler Chandrakant Kavlekar, will allow factories to call women for overnight shifts.

Prior to this, factories could employ women only between 6 am and 7 pm and in exceptional cases, the shift could be extended to 10 pm.

The bill will also allow the government to specify the safety requirements factory units in question should meet in order to call women to work on overnight shifts.

According to Kavlekar, the Bill has been tabled “with a view to boost the manufacturing sector and to facilitate ease of doing business.”

The Bill was cleared by the cabinet in June this year and is expected to have smooth sailing in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Trade Unions in Goa have opposed the Bill, with the Goa Unit of the All India Trade Union Congress calling it an effort of the government to dilute labor laws and make them pro-employer.

