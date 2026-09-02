Goa passes bill to drop ‘leprosy’ references from child law to eliminate social stigma

The state assembly has passed the Goa Children's (Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeking to remove references to "leprosy" from the state's child protection legislation to eliminate social stigma and discrimination against people affected by the disease.

State Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane introduced the bill, seeking to amend the Goa Children's Act, 2003, in the assembly on Tuesday. It was later passed in the House by voice vote. (Handout)

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State Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane introduced the bill, seeking to amend the Goa Children's Act, 2003, in the assembly on Tuesday. It was later passed in the House by voice vote.

The amendment has been brought to remove social stigma and discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and bring the state law in line with a Supreme Court order dated May 7, 2025, as per the statement of objects and reasons.

The bill sought to omit the word "leprosy" from two provisions of the principal Act.

Under Section 2 dealing with definitions, the amendment removes "leprosy" from a provision that earlier referred to it along with HIV as an illness carrying social stigma.

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{{^usCountry}} It also removes the reference to leprosy from Section 5 relating to health and nutrition. The provision prohibits healthcare facilities and hospitals from denying treatment or admission to children or pregnant mothers suffering from conditions associated with social stigma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also removes the reference to leprosy from Section 5 relating to health and nutrition. The provision prohibits healthcare facilities and hospitals from denying treatment or admission to children or pregnant mothers suffering from conditions associated with social stigma. {{/usCountry}}

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The amendment will have no financial implications and does not involve any delegated legislation. It will come into force immediately after receiving the governor's assent, according to the legislation.