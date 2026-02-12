Panaji, The Goa government is set to host Carnival 2026 across multiple locations in the state from February 13-17, with the celebrations featuring float parades, music and dance performances, officials said on Thursday. Goa to kick off Carnival 2026 on Feb 13; festivities to be held in multiple cities in state

State Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte described the event as a celebration of joy, inclusivity and cultural pride.

"By taking the festivities across multiple locations, we aim to ensure greater community participation while offering visitors an authentic and memorable Goan experience," he told PTI.

The minister said Carnival 2026 will continue to reflect the government's vision of responsible and regenerative tourism, celebrating traditions while caring for "our" people and the environment.

According to the tourism department, the festivities will begin with a curtain raiser at Porvorim on February 13, followed by the ceremonial flag-off of the Carnival parade in Panaji the next day.

Celebrations will be held in Margao on February 15 and Vasco on February 16, culminating in Mapusa and Morjim on February 17.

State Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said the event has been planned to ensure wider reach, safety, cleanliness and a high-quality festive experience.

"Through coordinated celebrations across the state, we aim to present a joyful, well-managed and culturally rich Carnival for residents and tourists alike," he said.

Goa Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Kuldeep Arolkar said ₹1.5 crore has been set aside for the programme. It includes ₹48 lakh towards prize money to encourage participation and creativity, and ₹1.04 crore for infrastructure and logistics across all centres.

He said the celebrations will feature colourful float parades, music and dance performances across venues, while emphasising cleanliness, safety and community participation in line with its sustainable tourism vision.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.