Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.0 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024
Nov 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on November 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on November 1, 2024, is 29.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.0 °C and 31.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.06 °C and 33.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 2, 2024
|32.03 °C
|Light rain
|November 3, 2024
|32.07 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 4, 2024
|32.05 °C
|Light rain
|November 5, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|31.69 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|31.33 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Sky is clear
