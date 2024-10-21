Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.87 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 22, 2024 26.42 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 30.33 °C Moderate rain October 24, 2024 31.45 °C Light rain October 25, 2024 31.58 °C Broken clouds October 26, 2024 31.36 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 30.88 °C Few clouds October 28, 2024 30.85 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.23 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.26 °C Broken clouds Chennai 29.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.45 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.34 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 21, 2024, is 26.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.87 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.68 °C and 28.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

