Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.97 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 30.66 °C Moderate rain November 1, 2024 30.28 °C Moderate rain November 2, 2024 32.45 °C Moderate rain November 3, 2024 31.77 °C Light rain November 4, 2024 31.51 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain November 6, 2024 31.29 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on October 30, 2024, is 27.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.97 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 78% and the wind speed is 78 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.0 °C and 30.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.