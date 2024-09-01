Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.8 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 2, 2024 25.93 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 26.98 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 27.57 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 27.34 °C Moderate rain September 6, 2024 26.79 °C Moderate rain September 7, 2024 26.69 °C Moderate rain September 8, 2024 24.04 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on September 1, 2024, is 24.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.8 °C and 25.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 25.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

