 Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.8 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.8 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 1, 2024 here.

The temperature in Goa today, on September 1, 2024, is 24.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.8 °C and 25.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 92% and the wind speed is 92 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, September 2, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.35 °C and 25.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 85%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 40.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 2, 2024 25.93 °C Light rain
September 3, 2024 26.98 °C Moderate rain
September 4, 2024 27.57 °C Moderate rain
September 5, 2024 27.34 °C Moderate rain
September 6, 2024 26.79 °C Moderate rain
September 7, 2024 26.69 °C Moderate rain
September 8, 2024 24.04 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 1, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.69 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.35 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru 22.78 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 22.28 °C Very heavy rain
Ahmedabad 31.28 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi 34.67 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Goa weather update on September 01, 2024

Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.8 °C, check weather forecast for September 1, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Sunday, September 01, 2024
