MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Should you buy now before prices increase further? Here’s what we know

MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: International silver prices have steadied after an epic bout of turbulence, but supplies in China are still being pinched as investment and industrial demand drain stockpiles. Domestic producers and traders are struggling to fill a backlog of orders, pushing up near-term prices and leaving the market heavily backwardated. The front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has surged to a record premium, indicating the market’s overwhelming preference for prompt deliveries of the metal, Bloomberg reported. How have gold, silver performed lately? Precious metals had crashed from all-time highs at the end of January after a rally that surged too far, too fast. By Friday’s close, gold was down about 11% from its January 29 peak, though it remained up roughly 15% for the year. Gold rose 1.3% to $5,028.77 an ounce by 8:28 am Singapore time, while silver gained 1.7% to $79.18. What is the difference between 22K and 24K gold? K or karats is a term used to measure the purity of gold. In simple words, 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is harder than 24K gold due to presence of other metals. It is suited for making jewellery. What is Sterling silver? Silver is not used in its purest form. The jewellers use Sterling silver which is 92.5 per cent silver and 7.5 per cent of other metal. ...Read More

