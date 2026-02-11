MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Should you buy now before prices increase further? Here’s what we know
MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Globally, the silver market’s historic selloff since the end of January has erased most of the 61% gain made in the first weeks of the year.
MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: International silver prices have steadied after an epic bout of turbulence, but supplies in China are still being pinched as investment and industrial demand drain stockpiles. Domestic producers and traders are struggling to fill a backlog of orders, pushing up near-term prices and leaving the market heavily backwardated. The front-month contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has surged to a record premium, indicating the market’s overwhelming preference for prompt deliveries of the metal, Bloomberg reported. ...Read More
How have gold, silver performed lately?
Precious metals had crashed from all-time highs at the end of January after a rally that surged too far, too fast. By Friday’s close, gold was down about 11% from its January 29 peak, though it remained up roughly 15% for the year. Gold rose 1.3% to $5,028.77 an ounce by 8:28 am Singapore time, while silver gained 1.7% to $79.18.
What is the difference between 22K and 24K gold?
K or karats is a term used to measure the purity of gold. In simple words, 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. It does not contain traces of other metals. On the other hand, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc. It is harder than 24K gold due to presence of other metals. It is suited for making jewellery.
What is Sterling silver?
Silver is not used in its purest form. The jewellers use Sterling silver which is 92.5 per cent silver and 7.5 per cent of other metal.
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates:Price of gold in Hyderabad
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: The price of gold in Hyderabad on Tuesday stood at ₹15,878 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,555 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,909 per gram for 18 karat gold.
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold gains ₹2,200 as silver tumbles nearly 3% in Delhi markets
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Silver prices fell sharply by ₹7,500, or almost 3 per cent, to ₹2.64 lakh per kg in the national capital on Tuesday, even as gold prices moved higher amid a firm US dollar, PTI reported.
According to All India Sarafa Association, silver declined to ₹2,64,500 per kg, inclusive of all taxes, compared with Monday’s closing price of ₹2,72,000 per kg.
In contrast, gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose by ₹2,200, or 1.4 per cent, to ₹1,60,700 per 10 grams, inclusive of all taxes. In the previous session, the precious metal had settled at ₹1,58,500 per 10 grams.
Market participants said gold prices extended gains for the second straight session, supported by steady demand from jewellers and investors.
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Price of gold in Ahmedabad
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: The price of gold in Ahmedabad on Tuesday stood at ₹15,883 per gram for 24 karat gold, ₹14,560 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹11,914 per gram for 18 karat gold.
MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Why should you invest in silver?
MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: There are several reasons to invest in silver. Being a precious metal, it is always in demand in the jewellery markets in India. Since there is a huge demand for silver, the availability of the metal is dropping. In future, the prices will rise resulting in profit for the investors who put their money into the metal now. Another important fact is that silver is cheaper than gold.
MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Why should you invest in gold?
MCX Gold, Silver Rate Today LIVE: Gold is considered a safe and reliable mode of investment. It acts as an excellent hedge against inflation and is also an effective portfolio diversifier.