‘Good opportunity to…’: Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar emerging as kingmaker

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the greater bargaining power of Nitish Kumar is a good opportunity to ensure special status for Bihar and a caste-based census in the country. Tejashwi, who was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the opposition bloc, asserted that the “magic” of Narendra Modi has finished as he is now dependent on his allies to form the government. Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar were in the same flight while travelling to Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

“NDA has numbers but we want whichever government will be formed should take care of Bihar and ensure that Bihar gets a special status. It is a good opportunity for Nitish Kumar.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"Bihar has emerged as the kingmaker. Whichever government comes, the kingmaker should ensure that Bihar gets special status, the 75 per cent reservation we gave, that should be brought under Schedule 9, and caste census should be conducted across the country," the RJD leader said.

Tejashwi Yadav travelled to Delhi from Patna in the same flight as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar did, sparking buzz around the possible discussions that may have taken place between the two leaders. Speculations were rife if there were attempts to get him to the opposition's camp. Yadav, however, maintained that their interaction in the flight was limited to exchanging courtesies.

"We greeted each other, I was allotted the seat behind him but he saw me and called me to sit with him..."

BJP-led NDA meeting concludes, top leaders set to stake claim to form government

He also hailed the Samajwadi Party candidate's victory in Faizabad.

"We won Ayodhya. Prime Minister used hate speech against Muslims. Ram ji also taught him a lesson," he said.

"We are happy people of the country have voted to save Constitution and to give a lesson to the autocratic regime. The people of this country don't like politics of hatred. In last 10 years, Modi did not give any account of his work, so people taught a lesson," he said.

INDIA bloc leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence Wednesday evening to decide on the strategy to form the government.