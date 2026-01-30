Google changes JEE Main practice tests on Gemini

Google on Thursday launched full-length practice tests for JEE Main exam on its AI assistant Gemini at no cost, aiming to enhance exam preparation for engineering aspirants across India. Representational image. (Pexels)

Google has launched Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains practice tests in the form of “rigorously vetted content” from education companies such as PhysicsWallah and Careers360 to ensure that students practise with material that closely resembles the actual examination. To access the test, aspirants can simply tell Gemini, “I want to take a JEE Main mock test”.

Once a student completes a test, Gemini will provide instant, detailed feedback, highlighting strengths and identifying areas that need improvement. Learners can also ask Gemini to explain correct answers, helping them understand concepts better and develop customised study plans based on their performance.

Google has said that it plans to roll the practice tests for JEE Mains “soon” in AI Mode Search as well.

Chris Phillips, vice president, education, Google, said the initiative aims to improve learning outcomes through “personalized and active learning”.

Purnima Kaul, math mentor at online coaching platform JEE 1 said the mock tests on Gemini gives students a good opportunity to experience exam dynamics. “It is quite relevant when it comes to the toughness level and pattern of questions such as multiple statements and theoretical questions,” she added.

JEE Mains is a national-level engineering entrance test held in computer-based mode and is used for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture, and planning programmes in National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other centrally funded technical institutions. It also serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, the gateway to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Earlier this month, Google launched free practice test papers for the SAT exam on Gemini. The practice test for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) was launched at no cost in association with The Princeton Review. SAT is a standardized test widely used for college admissions in the United States.