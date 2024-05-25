Google Doodle on Saturday commemorated the sixth phase of India's Lok Sabha elections - taking place in 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories (UTs). In its doodle, Google replaced its iconic logo with an image depicting an uplifted index finger marked with ink - a symbol synonymous with the democratic process of the Indian elections. Google doodle celebrates 6th phase of Lok Sabha polling with voting symbol

Google took up a similar doodle during the past five phases of the general elections.

Once a user clicks on the logo, they are directed to the search results related to the latest election updates.

Notably, Google Doodles are brief and temporary changes made to the Google logo, crafted to pay tribute to a range of local and global themes, including holidays, important dates, and impactful figures who have made notable contributions to society.

Voting for 6th phase of Lok Sabha election underway

Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am on Saturday across 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), over 11.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5,120 individuals of the third gender.

Meanwhile, a total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Some of the key candidates include BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal, BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, BJP’s Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra, Congress’ Raj Babbar from Gurgaon, among others.

The results for the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on June 4.

PM Modi urges voters to vote

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters across eight states and UTs to exercise their franchise.

“I urge all those who are voting in the 6th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to vote in large numbers. Every vote counts, make yours count too! Democracy thrives when its people are engaged and active in the electoral process. I specially urge women voters and youth voters to vote in large numbers,” he wrote in a post on X.