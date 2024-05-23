Google Doodle celebrates ‘accordion’, a German instrument and folk musician's ‘main squeeze’

Google Doodle celebrated the ‘accordion’ on Thursday, a German musical instrument patented on this day in 1829, referring to it as a folk musician's “main squeeze.” This free-reed instrument with bellows has influenced various music genres, including pop, jazz, folk, and classical. Accordion is a German musical instrument patented on this day (May 23) in 1829.(Google Doodle)

As highlighted by Google Doodle, the term “accordion” is derived from the German word akkord (chord). Among free-reed instruments with bellows, the accordion was developed in the early 1800s alongside others like the concertina, bandoneon, and harmonium.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Doodle's music theme featured the “Google” logo integrated within the bellows of an accordion, depicted being played while artists dressed in traditional German attire danced to its melodies.

Google Doodles are temporary modifications of the Google logo, created to commemorate local and global themes such as holidays, significant dates, and influential individuals who have made notable contributions to society.

Google Doodle on Thursday, May 23.

Also Read | Google Doodle celebrates 5th phase of polling with voting symbol

Here's more about the accordion

- An accordion is a portable free-reed musical instrument featuring a treble section with piano-style keys or buttons and a bass section typically equipped with buttons. These components are connected to opposite sides of a manually operated bellows.

- According to Google Doodle's explanation, in the late 19th century, German manufacturers ramped up accordion production to meet the rising demand among European folk musicians.

- Initially, accordions featured buttons on a single side, each producing a full chord. Depending on whether the bellows were pushed or pulled, these buttons could generate two different chords.

- The spread of European emigrants globally led to the wider adoption of the accordion in various music styles. Contemporary accordions can be equipped with either buttons or a piano keyboard, and some models include both.

- Some modern accordions integrate electronic components, allowing them to connect to amplifiers or produce synthesized tones.

- Nowadays, the accordion is prevalent in genres such as folk music, Latino polka, tango, and cajun music. It is a staple at Oktoberfest, a festive event known for its carnival atmosphere, music, and traditional attire like Dirndls and lederhosen.

- With this musical instrument, everything goes “accordion to plan!” Its timeless sound continues to influence German celebrations and music worldwide even after two centuries.